Operation Christmas Child slates kickoff event

Patricia Tardiff of Operation Christmas Child is shown in this 2018 file photo. OCC’s local kickoff event will be held Saturday, Sept. 14. The organization packs shoeboxes filled with toys, toothbrushes, school supplies and shoes for needy children each Christmas. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Operation Christmas Child will hold its kickoff event on Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to noon at First Baptist Church, 5360 Calle Valle Vista, Fort Mohave.

The organization packs shoeboxes filled with Christmas gifts and ships them to children in need outside the U.S. and on U.S. Native American reservations.

Attendees on Saturday will view an excerpt from a “Greatest Journey” lesson and a follow-up discipleship program, and follow the journey of a shoebox from beginning to end, according to a news release from the Northwest Arizona Team of Operation Christmas Child.

“If you have packed shoeboxes for years or if you have never packed a shoebox and want to know what Operation Christmas Child is about, this is the event for you,” the news release said.

There will be refreshments and door prizes.

For more information call 928-897-9324.

Information provided by Northwest Arizona Team of Operation Christmas Child

