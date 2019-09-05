Photos: Summer’s End Car Show
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:29 p.m.
AZ Claus Cause held its Summer’s End Car Show Saturday, Aug. 31 at Mohave Community College. AZ Claus Cause is a nonprofit organization that helps provide Christmas for area children. Each car show hosted by the group helps raise money for the holiday season where they give gifts to children in need. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)
Most Read
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- MOHAVE 911
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Kingman keeps vaping while health officials investigate 215 cases of vaping-related illness this summer in the U.S.
- Arizona joins other states calling on Supreme Court to overturn DACA
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Kingman could celebrate Labor Day with rain, storms
- KUSD, KAOL officials talk about handling sexual misconduct, assault accusations
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: