Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 12:44 p.m.
Traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction on Highway 93 at Interstate 40 due to a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the Kingman Police Department.
Most Read
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- MOHAVE 911
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Sailing stones of Mohave County and the couple who made the discovery
- Arizona joins other states calling on Supreme Court to overturn DACA
- Mohave 911
- Arizona dove hunting season gets underway Sunday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Kingman could celebrate Labor Day with rain, storms
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: