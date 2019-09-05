Truck causes power outage

FORT MOHAVE – About 100 Mohave Electric Cooperative customers were without power for part of the day Wednesday, Sept. 4 after a tractor-trailer backed into a utility pole.

According to an MEC news release the truck snagged a utility line when it struck the pole, then continued to move, breaking three more poles. Member-owned service lines that feed individual homes and businesses were also damaged.

MEC crews responded to the outage at about 10 a.m., and made temporary repairs that restored service to 96 of 111 impacted customers by about 12:30 p.m. The incident occurred on the west side of Highway 95 near Joy Lane.

Those locations with damaged member-owned service lines will remain without power until members can make repairs in order to reconnect.

No injuries were reported.

Wednesday’s outage followed a brief outage on Tuesday, Sept. 3 that affected 4,600 customers in Mohave Valley from Highway and Lipan Boulevard south to Plantation Road.

The outage, caused by the system’s self-protection equipment shutting power off to prevent equipment failure in the substation, occurred at about 2:51 p.m. Power was restored to all customers within an hour.

Information provided by Mohave Electric Cooperative