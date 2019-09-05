OFFERS
Fri, Sept. 06
Tuesday fires in Golden Valley claimed no victims

Firefighters from Golden Valley fight a house fire Tuesday. (Daily Miner photo)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – There were two fires in Golden Valley the night of Tuesday, Sept. 3, and one of them has been deemed suspicious.

Both fires are under investigation, confirmed Butch Meriwether, public information officer for the Golden Valley Fire District. No injuries were reported.

The first fire occurred around 6 p.m. on the east side of the valley near Higley Road and Shipp Drive. There were two structures on fire – a single-wide mobile home and another structure about 50 yards away. The mobile home was completely destroyed.

“That’s what makes it suspicious,” Meriwether said, noting one fire didn’t cause the other. “The fire didn’t spread; there were two separate fires in that location.”

All three Golden Valley stations – 11, 12 and 13 – responded. Six firefighters and two volunteers fought the fires.

The second blaze occurred at 11 p.m. the same night in the middle of the valley. It was initially reported as a vehicle fire, and turned out to be a trailer fire, Meriwether said.

Stations 11 and 12 responded, with four firefighters and two volunteers. The trailer was completely destroyed.

