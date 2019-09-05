UPDATE: First responder injured, transported to Las Vegas
Originally Published: September 5, 2019 5 p.m.
KINGMAN – Kingman Fire Department released an update on Facebook about the incident that occurred Thursday afternoon.
A first responder involved in the crash was injured in the incident and is in stable condition, but will be transported to Las Vegas for treatment for some injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
Information provided by Kingman Fire Department
