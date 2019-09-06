Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash
KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers are investigating the crash between a tractor trailer and an AMR ambulance that occurred the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 5 on Highway 93.
The collision, which occurred at milepost 69 northbound near Coyote Pass, reportedly involved an AMR ambulance crashing into a slower moving tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was towing double trailers loaded with potatoes.
The impact caused the coupling connecting the double trailers to break. The driver of the ambulance was trapped due to the collision. He had to be extricated by fire personnel.
Both drivers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The driver of the ambulance was later transported to Las Vegas with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver had possible back injuries.
The northbound roadway was restricted for about two hours. Traffic north and southbound was affected as a result of the crash.
The investigation is ongoing. Speed and inattention are believed to be factors in the crash.
Information provided by Kingman Police Department
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Preliminary report: Kingman water problems could surface by 2080
- MOHAVE 911
- Eyesore no more: Downtown building gets facelift
- Traffic Alert: Accident blocks lanes on Highway 93 at I-40
- Kingman keeps vaping while health officials investigate 215 cases of vaping-related illness this summer in the U.S.
- Arizona joins other states calling on Supreme Court to overturn DACA
- Couple escaped during transport Monday, wanted in murder connection
- Kingman could celebrate Labor Day with rain, storms
- KUSD, KAOL officials talk about handling sexual misconduct, assault accusations
- KUSD teacher arrested for sexual conduct with a minor
- Obituary
- Suspect in Laughlin’s Aquarius robbery pronounced deceased
- KPD on active scene removing explosives
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Family seeks help to raise money for son’s funeral
- Undercover sting results in two arrests, one from Kingman
- Police: Son stabbed his mother to death
- Mohave County Fair entertainment offers ‘Something for everyone’
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: