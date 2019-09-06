OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Fri, Sept. 06
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash

(Courtesy)

(Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 6, 2019 9:45 a.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers are investigating the crash between a tractor trailer and an AMR ambulance that occurred the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 5 on Highway 93.

The collision, which occurred at milepost 69 northbound near Coyote Pass, reportedly involved an AMR ambulance crashing into a slower moving tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was towing double trailers loaded with potatoes.

The impact caused the coupling connecting the double trailers to break. The driver of the ambulance was trapped due to the collision. He had to be extricated by fire personnel.

Both drivers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The driver of the ambulance was later transported to Las Vegas with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver had possible back injuries.

The northbound roadway was restricted for about two hours. Traffic north and southbound was affected as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed and inattention are believed to be factors in the crash.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Charges pending in two-vehicle crash
***UPDATED*** 'Horrific' crash on Highway 68 in Golden Valley includes fatality
Mattress, alcohol and speed factors in two separate crashes
Head-on crash on U.S. 93 injures five
One day, two wrecks on Interstate 40 around Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News