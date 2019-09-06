Speed, inattentiveness factors in Thursday’s Coyote Pass crash

KINGMAN – Kingman Police Department officers are investigating the crash between a tractor trailer and an AMR ambulance that occurred the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 5 on Highway 93.

The collision, which occurred at milepost 69 northbound near Coyote Pass, reportedly involved an AMR ambulance crashing into a slower moving tractor trailer. The tractor trailer was towing double trailers loaded with potatoes.

The impact caused the coupling connecting the double trailers to break. The driver of the ambulance was trapped due to the collision. He had to be extricated by fire personnel.



Both drivers were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. The driver of the ambulance was later transported to Las Vegas with serious, non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver had possible back injuries.

The northbound roadway was restricted for about two hours. Traffic north and southbound was affected as a result of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing. Speed and inattention are believed to be factors in the crash.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department