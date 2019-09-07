Airport Advisory Commission to evaluate capital improvement plan

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will continue discussing the Airport Capital Improvement Plan at its meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Following reports from business park and airport staffs, commissioners will continue to address old business. Those items include the airport’s website and social media efforts, and the revised Airport Capital Improvement Plan project list.

Finance Director Tina Moline will present budget information to commissioners when they move onto new business. The commission will then discuss adopting a mission statement.

The last item on the agenda is landscaping at the airport’s terminal building.

Information provided by the City of Kingman