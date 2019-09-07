OFFERS
Airport Advisory Commission to evaluate capital improvement plan

Airport Advisory commissioners will discuss the budget, landscaping at the airport’s terminal building and more at their meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday in Council chambers. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 7, 2019 7:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Airport Advisory Commission will continue discussing the Airport Capital Improvement Plan at its meeting set for 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Following reports from business park and airport staffs, commissioners will continue to address old business. Those items include the airport’s website and social media efforts, and the revised Airport Capital Improvement Plan project list.

Finance Director Tina Moline will present budget information to commissioners when they move onto new business. The commission will then discuss adopting a mission statement.

The last item on the agenda is landscaping at the airport’s terminal building.

