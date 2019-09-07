Authorities champion safety for child passengers this week

The number of child fatalities in motor vehicle accidents is declining nationwide, and local authorities are hoping to continue the trend this year with the observance of National Child Passenger Safety Week.

The campaign will be undertaken by law enforcement agencies nationwide, including the Lake Havasu City Police Department and the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, to inform the public and ensure the safety of children traveling throughout the Havasu area. Law enforcement officials will offer free child safety seat inspections at stations throughout Mohave County.

“It is imperative that we work together toward eliminating these preventable injuries,” Schuster said in a Thursday news release. “That is why the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is committed to educating parents and caregivers about the best ways to keep kids safe while traveling in cars no matter how short or long the trip.”

Every 33 seconds, a child younger than 13 is involved in a motor vehicle accident, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

About 675 children younger than 12 were killed while riding in passenger vehicles nationwide in 2017, according to the administration’s records. Of those victims, about one-third were not in a protective car seat, booster seat or wearing a seat belt. Additionally, an average of 376 passengers older than 13 were injured each day while riding in passenger vehicles.

Statistics represent a decline in motor vehicle fatalities throughout the country, representing a 19% decrease in estimated injuries and 8% fewer deaths than in 2016. According to Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster, however, there’s more work to be done.

In Arizona, seat belt laws are secondary – motorists may only be cited for a seatbelt violation if another traffic offense is also observed. According to Lake Havasu City Police Sgt. Tom Gray, police will still stop Havasu motorists if a seatbelt violation is observed, if only to educate parents and others about the importance of child safety seats.

“Follow manufacturer guidelines for selecting a car seat appropriate to a child’s age and size,” Gray advises Havasu parents and guardians. “Use the seat every time, even on short trips and also ensure the child safety seat is properly installed.”

Safety tips for parents and guardians, guidelines, recommendations for child safety seats and a search tool for local inspection stations can be found at www.nhtsa.gov/carseat.