Blood drive slated for Wednesday at MCC
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 7:20 p.m.
KINGMAN – Mohave County Community College is hosting a blood drive from 1–5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11 at MCC Kingman campus, 1971 Jagerson Ave.
The blood drive will be held in building 200, room 232 in the MEA lab. To register for an appointment, visit www.bloodhero.com and enter the code MCCKINGMAN, or call 877-25-VITAL.
Information provided by Mohave Community College
