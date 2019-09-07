City Council approves subdivion improvements, contracts, drainage plan

KINGMAN – Land use and infrastructure matters dominated the consent agenda during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Council approved a request from Doug Angle of Angle Land Development, LLC to accept a cash escrow agreement, completed subdivision improvements and to authorize the recording of the final plat for a proposed subdivision near N. Central Street that could have 36 residential lots.

In September 2018 the City approved one-year job order contracts with four contractors for underground pipeline projects. The contracts were renewed by Council on Tuesday. The contractors are Freiday Construction, Kincheloe Construction, Eagle Mountain Construction and Granite Construction.

Council members also approved a new Kingman Area Master Drainage Plan, replacing the current plan completed in 1988. The City sites significant increases in population and development since that time that have impacted watersheds and drainage ways. JE Fuller Hydrology & Geomorphology will prepare the plan at a cost not to exceed $242,375.

The remodel of the Kingman Airport terminal, approved by Council in May, has experienced four change orders, raising the cost of the work by about $28,000. Council authorized a budget transfer and approved a change order. The project’s contractor is Axiom Construction.

An agreement with Sunrise Engineering for the design, and construction plans and specifications for the Main Tanks Transmission Main project, was approved as well. The project will provide a dedicated transmission main to the Main Tanks Farm, with Phase 1 currently under construction. The next phase is now ready to be designed. The work will be completed for an amount not to exceed $271.200.

Sunrise Engineering was back on the agenda for a professional services agreement for the Diagonal Wash sewer interceptor. The gravity sewer interceptor will allow sewer flows to be conveyed from areas of Kingman east of Route 66 and north of Interstate 40. The work will be completed for an amount not to exceed $342,600.

Domino’s Pizza, through its Paving for Pizza initiative which sees funds donated for road repairs, would like to donate $5,000 to the City of Kingman. That donation could purchase around 60 tons of asphalt, an act that received praise from Mayor Jen Miles.

In other business, Council approved intergovernmental agreements relating to law enforcement. It also approved numerous contracts and grants.