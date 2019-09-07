City Planning and Zoning Commission may amend setback rules

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission has an item related to setbacks on the agenda for its upcoming meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.



The Planning and Zoning Commission typically meets the second Tuesday of each month, but this month’s meeting was moved to Monday in light of a conference.

Angle Homes has requested a text amendment to the City’s zoning ordinance. Angle Homes would like to see front-side yard setbacks in the R-1-6, R-1-8 and R-1-10 zoning districts changed to a minimum of 5 feet. Currently, setback requirements for those districts are 10 feet for R-1-6 and 15 feet for the other two districts.



For R-1-20, R-1-40 and Rural Residential districts, the request is for those same setbacks to be changed to a minimum of 10 feet.

Staff recommends approval.

“The applicant is requesting the reduced front-side setbacks to allow builders to move the primary structures closer to the front-side property line which will provide more room for RV storage and move vehicular traffic away for the corner radius,” the agenda explained.

The only other item on the agenda is the upcoming Kingman Zoning Ordinance Update Community Workshop, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Council chambers.

Commissioners will receive a brief rundown of the workshop at Monday’s meeting.

Information provided by the City of Kingman