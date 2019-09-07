OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

City Planning and Zoning Commission may amend setback rules

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, which is typically held on the second Tuesday of each month, will this month take place Monday, Sept. 9. The primary item on the agenda deals with front-side setbacks like the one pictured above. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Planning and Zoning Commission meeting, which is typically held on the second Tuesday of each month, will this month take place Monday, Sept. 9. The primary item on the agenda deals with front-side setbacks like the one pictured above. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 7, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman Planning and Zoning Commission has an item related to setbacks on the agenda for its upcoming meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The Planning and Zoning Commission typically meets the second Tuesday of each month, but this month’s meeting was moved to Monday in light of a conference.

Angle Homes has requested a text amendment to the City’s zoning ordinance. Angle Homes would like to see front-side yard setbacks in the R-1-6, R-1-8 and R-1-10 zoning districts changed to a minimum of 5 feet. Currently, setback requirements for those districts are 10 feet for R-1-6 and 15 feet for the other two districts.

For R-1-20, R-1-40 and Rural Residential districts, the request is for those same setbacks to be changed to a minimum of 10 feet.

Staff recommends approval.

“The applicant is requesting the reduced front-side setbacks to allow builders to move the primary structures closer to the front-side property line which will provide more room for RV storage and move vehicular traffic away for the corner radius,” the agenda explained.

The only other item on the agenda is the upcoming Kingman Zoning Ordinance Update Community Workshop, scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 18 in Council chambers.

Commissioners will receive a brief rundown of the workshop at Monday’s meeting.

Information provided by the City of Kingman

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News