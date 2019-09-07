OFFERS
County treasurer visits Kingman conservatives

Mohave County Treasurer, Cindy Landa-Cox (Daily Miner file photo)

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – Conservative Republican Club of Kingman will host Mohave County Treasurer, Cindy Landa-Cox at noon, Monday, Sept. 9 at Dambar and Steakhouse, 1960 E Andy Devine Ave.

The club meets the second Monday of each month at 11:15 a.m.

The cost to attend is $3, and lunch is optional. One does not have to be a member to attend.

Landa-Cox has been treasurer for a number of years, and is the go-to expert on county finances.

“Finding Northwest Arizona fascinating, I purchased a few acres of land near Kingman for a whopping $300 more than 30 years ago,” she wrote on her official website.

“In 2004, I moved to Kingman with my husband from Henderson, Nevada to help care for my ailing mother-in-law who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. I am now entrenched in my community with friendships and activities that just can’t be found in a big city, corporate environment,” she continued.

Landa-Cox worked in the accounting, budget and finance departments for companies such as Universal Studios, Paramount, Hilton Corporation and Kingman Regional Medical Center.

She also teaches accounting and finance at University of Phoenix.

