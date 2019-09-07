OFFERS
Day of Caring seeks 500 volunteers to clean up Kingman

River Cities United Way is hosting it’s Day of Caring event where volunteers help clean prominent areas in the city. (Photo courtesy of River Cities United Way)

River Cities United Way is hosting it's Day of Caring event where volunteers help clean prominent areas in the city. (Photo courtesy of River Cities United Way)

mugshot photo
By Vanessa Espinoza | @Nnessa_E
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – A clean city is a happy city. And to that end, River Cities United Way is making sure weeds are pulled and trash is picked up around Kingman through its annual Day of Caring event.

Various community organizations, businesses and community members come together to clean prominent areas in the city.

Currently there are 37 volunteers signed up and more are needed. The event is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 21.

RCUW’s Maria Gonzales said her goal is to have 500 volunteers turn out like the old days.

“In the past there [were as many as] as 500 volunteers,” she said. “Last year we were at 278 volunteers and the year before that we were at about 350.”

Community organizations and businesses already signed up include True Value Distribution Center, Girl Scouts of America, Mohave County Probation Department and UniSource Energy Services.

The morning of the event volunteers will receive breakfast, gloves, garbage bags and garbage grabbers.

The areas that will be tended to most are the busier streets. Areas of focus are Andy Devine Avenue up to Airway Avenue; Stockton Hill Road up to Gordon Avenue; Hualapai Mountain Road up to Andy Devine Avenue; and Beale Street up to gasoline alley headed toward Golden Valley.

Volunteers that sign up can request a specific area along those routes and can clean around their business if a business signs up.

Gonzales said they are in need of grabbers and reflective vests for children.

An idea Gonzales has is to have a “weed eater” group. The group would go around to different areas to cut down weeds and another group would collect them and put them in bags.

She said she hopes to “get all of the landscape (businesses) to break out their weed eaters and create a group to get the areas that need much attention with weeds.”

Gonzales said people should volunteer because they should take pride in their city.

“I’m proud to live here. Come be proud with me and let’s clean up our streets together,” she said.

To volunteer, visit the River Cities United Way website at www.rcuw.org. Click on the photo that says ‘Day of Caring’ and fill out the form. Everyone participating must fill out a form.

Last day to register is Friday, Sept. 20.

To donate, call Maria at 928-753-6720 ext. 202.

