OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Sat, Sept. 07
Weather  90.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Extra food given to grieving families shouldn’t be wasted

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 7, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: I was a bit shocked when I read about the family who disposed of 17 casseroles they were given while they were grieving the loss of a loved one (“Enough Is Too Much,” July 5). When my dad died, family flooded into our small town. We got casseroles, too, but more appreciated was the huge plastic container filled with all sorts of sandwiches we could grab when hungry.

Someone else brought a 10-pound bag of coffee and creamers to go with it. Another brought restaurant gift cards, stamps and a box of thank-you notes. Years later, when our son died, many wonderful people gave money. Since he left two children, it was very much appreciated. – Thankful in Washington

Dear Thankful: Readers like you were eager to share their opinions – and experiences – regarding the tradition of delivering food to a grieving family. The responses were diverse and enlightening. Read on:

Dear Abby: If you collect more casseroles than you can handle, why not consider taking them to a homeless shelter? Take them to seniors who aren’t able to cook. Take them to a convalescent home or to a library that gives free lunches to the needy. Take them to a food bank. It’s awful to throw good food away! – Gail in Los Osos, Calif.

Dear Abby: There’s no reason to turn away loving gifts of food. Talk to a few neighbors and store some of the casseroles at their houses, letting them know it’s OK to enjoy them if you haven’t picked them up in a day or two. Lots of people have extra refrigerators or freezers, so the food doesn’t have to go to waste. – Denise in Baytown, Texas

Dear Abby: After my husband passed away, several people brought paper products (toilet paper, paper towels, napkins, facial tissue, paper plates and cups, trash sacks, etc.). I have done this for bereaved families as well. Because the family will have lots of people dropping in, a supply of these products will be used and do not need to be stored. A book of stamps in a sympathy card is also useful. – Sue in Merriman, Neb.

Dear Abby: In my community, we have often organized a sign-up sheet for people to bring meals to a mourning family during a two-week period instead of bringing a casserole immediately. (We also do this in times of illness.) I think it’s deeply appreciated and prevents the kind of waste described in “Enough’s” letter. – Lauren in Palo Alto, Calif.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Mom objects to unsolicited advice about breastfeeding
Dear Abby | Matriarch uses inheritance to keep her family in line
Dear Abby | Food-loving family makes no exception for special diet
Dear Abby: Father-in-law’s gifts of food turn pregnant woman green
Dear Abby | Man learns he’s not first to propose marriage to girl

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News