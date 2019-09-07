Horoscopes | Sept. 8, 2019

Birthdays: Pink, 40; David Arquette, 48; Brooke Burke, 48; Neko Case, 49.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Search the internet, and you will discover something that interests you. Looking for something that stimulates you mentally or revives your interest in something you used to enjoy doing will give you a new lease on life.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop fretting and start enjoying. Participate in events that spark your interest and your imagination, and spend time with people who enjoy the same things you do.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A partnership may need an adjustment. An open discussion may not get you the answers you want, but it will help you understand what you are up against and how to respond.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come across some exciting ways to improve your surroundings and keep your costs down at the same time. Drum up interest in your plans, and invite people over who have something worthwhile to contribute.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Accept change. If you approach others with optimism, it will be difficult for someone to put any blame on you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Attend a reunion or relax with people who enjoy the same things as you. Romance will result in a better personal life and lead to plans that promote traveling, shared interests or taking your relationship to the next level.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If something needs to be taken care of, do it yourself. The less you owe others emotionally, financially or physically, the better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Joining forces with people who share your beliefs or a common interest will be enlightening. A positive change to a meaningful relationship will set the tone for what’s to come.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Gossip will lead to trouble and make you look bad. Concentrate on making personal improvements that are within your means and geared toward acquiring greater self-confidence and happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change you make at home will make your life easier. Working alongside someone you love to achieve a common goal will bring you closer together.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Happiness is the prerequisite of doing what’s right and best for you. Follow your heart.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Give a little; take a little. Strive for equality when it comes to your relationships with others.