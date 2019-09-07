Kino Avenue closures continue

KINGMAN – Kino Avenue between Roosevelt and Irving streets will be closed from the morning of Monday, Sept. 9 through 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.

The closure is required for the installation of a new water transmission main on Kino Avenue between Arizona Street and the Mohave Wash.

No water service delays or disruptions are scheduled, but the project’s contractor, Freiday Construction, is working with residents to notify them of the work.

The first phase of work began Aug. 12. The project seeks to improve water delivery to water storage tanks that will allow infrastructure to run more efficiently, the City wrote in a press release. The total cost for the project, which is expected to last about 90 days, is $1.38 million.

Up-to-date street closures can be found on the City of Kingman’s engineering website page of interactive maps through Geographic Information Systems (GIS): https://www.cityofkingman.gov/government/departments/engineering/gis.

Information provided by the City of Kingman