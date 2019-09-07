Rants and Raves | Sept. 8, 2019

Let us know what's on your mind in 40 words or less. If your rant/rave is about a specific story please mention the headline.

U.S. raises tariffs on Chinese goods as trade war heats up – Someone needs to tell Trump to leave the "Twitter" alone. If he wanted to go to war he should have served in Vietnam. Yeah, his Dad kept him out of the military claiming “bone spurs.” Golf or tennis anyone?

Honoring John McCain? – Enough already. McCain himself planned his very long funeral week as if he were a god. His no vote alone kept Obamacare from going down. McCain, who was himself filled with hatred for Trump, was despised by many Republicans.

Beat the Heat – July 2019 hottest month on record. Not to worry. Ask a conservative; we will fall off the edge of the Earth before we ever burn up.

Social Security’s looming shortfall – Are Trump and friends borrowing from Social Security to pay for other programs? Want to make any bets?

Thank you Mr. Ward for your continuing support of the programs at the CLUB for YOUth. We are always pleased to see someone work so diligently to take care of our young people.