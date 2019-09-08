OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 09
Are we done with rain for the season?

A rainbow appeared over the Hualapai Mountains, Thursday, Sept. 5. The chance for monsoon rains will soon be diminishing. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

A rainbow appeared over the Hualapai Mountains, Thursday, Sept. 5. The chance for monsoon rains will soon be diminishing. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – Last Thursday, Sept. 5 brought as much as 0.22 inches of rain to the Kingman area. But the weather this week will be cooler and dry, said meteorologist Caleb Steele from the National Weather Service in Las Vegas.

“It’s hard to tell, but we could be very well done with monsoons,” he told The Daily Miner. “The Thursday rain wasn’t that intense ; 0.22 inches is not uncommon, especially in the mountain area.”

With the monsoon season coming later this year, the Kingman area is a bit behind on rain compared to this time last year – 7.82 inches versus 7.98 inches.

Kingman averages 10.27 inches of rains annually.

“So, there’s still time left,” Steele said. “Some rain and thunderstorms until the end of the month are possible.”

The majority – around 1.1 inches – of Kingman’s July rainfall total of 1.33 inches came with a single storm July 31. August was relatively dry, with some storms over the Hualapai Mountains over the Labor Day weekend.

Precipitation totals for Kingman are recorded at the Kingman Airport.

