OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Sept. 09
Weather  67.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Husband doesn’t give his lost wedding ring a second thought

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Dear Abby: My husband (my second, and I am his third wife) and I just returned from a fantastic trip throughout Asia. While removing a piece of luggage from the conveyor belt at JFK Airport, my husband’s wedding ring flew off his finger. He glanced at and around the belt for about 12 seconds, shrugged his shoulders, turned and headed for the exit.

I called out to him as he was walking away and said that we should probably notify someone and give them our information if it was found. His response was, “Not worth it” and a simple head shake, leaving most of us with dropped jaws.

We celebrated our third wedding anniversary on that trip.

I am hurt, disappointed and embarrassed by his actions. What is your take on this matter? – Deeper Meaning in Pennsylvania

Dear Deeper Meaning: I do find it unusual that your husband made such a feeble attempt to find the ring. However, my take on this is you should – if you are smart – thank your higher power for the wonderful relationship you have shared with this man the last 14 years and not ruin what you have by blowing this out of proportion. What you have with him is more precious than any tangible item – the lost wedding band in particular. If he prefers not to replace it, let it go. Dear Abby: My daughter-in-law is the only member of our extended local family who drinks alcohol. I think she may be an alcoholic. At family events she becomes nasty when she drinks, but she thinks she’s clever and amusing.

For the last 10 years I have kept my mouth shut and never mentioned it. Am I enabling? Should I say something to alert her to how she is coming across? – Non-Drinker in Michigan

Dear Non-Drinker: This woman is married to your son. How does HE feel about this? One of the warning signs of an alcohol problem is a personality change when the person has been drinking. Not only should you point out to your daughter-in-law that she has a problem, but the relatives who feel as you do should approach her with you. It is called an “intervention,” and it should have happened years ago.

There are programs that can help your daughter-in-law – AA is one of several – but only if she recognizes she has a problem. Al-Anon is a resource for friends and family who are affected by a loved one’s drinking. Find it at al-anon.org and attend some meetings. You will find them enlightening.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Change in man’s personality when drinking threatens wife
Dear Abby | Mom wants to ban alcoholic daughter from son’s reception
Dear Abby | First international business trip raises culture questions
Dear Abby | Daughter searches for ways to share christmas with mom
Dear Abby | Hospital worker is stunned by stepfather’s appearance

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News