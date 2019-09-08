First Things First, Bashas’ and Food City partner to support Arizona’s youngest children

KINGMAN – Arizona grocery shoppers have the opportunity during September to help Arizona’s youngest children learn, grow and succeed.

First Things First, a state organization that funds strategies and initiatives in early learning, preventive health and family support, will be the beneficiary of a register promotion at all Bashas’ and Food City grocery stores in Arizona.

Money collected Sept. 1-30 will benefit programs and services to help children from birth to age 5 be ready for kindergarten.

“When voters created First Things First in 2006, their intent was that we partner with local communities to build on their strengths and address some of the gaps in services for children,” said FTF CEO Marilee Dal Pra. “It is collaborative efforts like this that allow us to maximize our collective resources, knowledge and passion.”

The early childhood years are when the brain grows and develops the most. In fact, 90% of a child’s brain develops by age 5, before they start kindergarten. And research has shown that a children’s experiences in their early years affect how their brains develops.

“For many years Eddie and Nadine Basha worked to improve conditions for children in the state. They were instrumental in founding and bringing about the First Things First initiative,” said Edward “Trey” Basha, president and CEO of Bashas’ family of stores. “The initiative’s focus on early childhood development is critical and its mission touches every corner of our state. It is a privilege for Bashas’ to have First Things First as our September Charity of the Month. We are grateful for our many customers who will join us in supporting this great organization.”

Research has also proven that kids with quality early childhood experiences do better in school. They are more likely to go to college and have successful careers. They also tend to be healthier and demand less from the public welfare system.

That’s why FTF partners with families and communities to support the healthy development and education of Arizona’s youngest children. This is done through quality early care and education programs, preventive health efforts and supporting parents in their role as their child’s first teachers.

Information provided by First Things First, a voter-created, statewide organization that pays for early education and health programs to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.