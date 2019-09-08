OFFERS
Horoscopes | September 9, 2019

Originally Published: September 8, 2019 7:23 p.m.

Birthdays: Michelle Williams, 39; Eric Stonestreet, 48; Adam Sandler, 53; Hugh Grant, 59.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Keep an open mind, a closed wallet and a compassionate attitude. Listen carefully, and offer only what you know you are capable of doing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look at the possibilities, and make your move. Trust your judgment, and don’t worry about what others choose to do.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust your intuition, not what someone tells you. Walk away from unpredictable people and situations.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Express your feelings, and share your ideas. A partnership will play an important role in the outcome of a project you want to pursue.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Explore new possibilities, but don’t make an impulsive decision. Taking on debt, more work or additional responsibility should be avoided.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to give in to someone using manipulative tactics to stop you from doing things your way. It’s your life, and you have to do what’s best for you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A positive attitude will help you plant seeds that will encourage those less accommodating to consider what you think will be an excellent opportunity. Offer incentives and compliments.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A close friend or relative will offer sound advice. Love, romance and a commitment are encouraged.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you take on too much, you will fall short. Don’t rely on others or take part in a dispute.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take note of what others say, but when it comes to making a decision, go directly to the source for facts and figures that can determine how you should move forward. A partnership should be considered carefully.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An emotional situation should be handled with compassion and understanding. Physical improvements will lift your spirits.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen to what others say, and consider how best to use your skills to gain acceptance from your peers. Stick to the facts, and you’ll avoid giving a false impression.

