KUSD board meets Tuesday, Sept. 10

KINGMAN – Kingman Unified School District Governing Board will meet Tuesday, Sept. 10 meeting to approve a memo of understanding between KUSD and Kingman Academy of Learning for transporting KAOL swimmers and sponors to swimming competitions on KUSD buses this year.

The board will also consider a vehicle use agreement between Hackberry School District and KUSD for 2019-2020. The agreement would allow Hackberry to operate a KUSD bus to transport students.

The board will present an award to Mission Bank for donating $11,000 of school supplies.

The board meets at 5:30 p.m. at 3033 MacDonald Ave.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District