Licenses and Permits | Sept. 9, 2019

Mohave County and the City of Kingman issued a combined 25 building permits in the week ending Aug. 30. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: September 8, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Aug. 30:

William Sheehan – 3225 E. John L Ave., Kingman; new gas line.

C.R. Wright Electric – Kingman; electrical panel upgrade.

Ambient Edge – 1290 E. Cedar Creek Way, Kingman; HVAC replace 5 ton 15 Seer split system.

Brad Sage – Kingman; power pole.

Barkhurst Electric – Kingman; upgrade and relocate electric panel to 400 amp.

Esmay Electric – 1923 E. Troon Drive, Lake Havasu City; solar roof mount.

Esmay Electric – 3799 N. Masters Court, Lake Havasu City; solar roof mount.

Ilene Webb – Kingman; power pole replacement.

David Slater – Kingman; electric to well only.

Sunwest Enterprises – Kingman; manufactured home.

Cindy Dougharty – 3838 E. Ryan Ave., Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.

Esmay Electric – Lake Havasu City; solar roof mount.

APO Electrical – 1870 E. Plantation Road, Mohave Valley; electric to existing mobile.

Truelove Plumbing – 3349 E. Coarra Drive, Kingman; natural gas line to stove.

John Graves Propane – 1150 W. Jordan Ranch Road, Kingman; move propane tank.

Old Trails Mobile Home – 3565 E. John L Ave., Kingman; demo of existing mobile home.

Old Trails Mobile Home – 2625 E. Packard Ave., Kingman; demo of existing mobile home and room addition.

Old Trails Mobile Home – 501 S. Ehrenberg Road, Golden Valley; demo all structures.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Sept. 6:

Victoria’s Phat Secret – 2601 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. E8, Kingman; nail salon.

G&R Auto Customization – 2080 Thompson Ave., Kingman; auto detail.

Jahnke & Sons Construction – 9130 Flint St., Overland Park, Kansas; construction.

Edge General Contracting – 2619 Tradewind Drive, Lake Havasu City; contractor.

The Original Corn Man of Kingman – 3125 E. Neal Ave., Kingman; mobile food stand.

Wildmans Auto Daredevils – 4195 Roosevelt St., Kingman; entertainment.

Rodenbaugh Excavation and Grading – 3468 N. Magma Road, Golden Valley; excavating.

