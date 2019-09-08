OFFERS
Mark Kelly to speak in Kingman Friday, Sept. 20

Mark Kelly, who is seeking the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat in Arizona, will visit Kingman on Friday, Sept. 29. (Photo by Gage Skidmore, cc-by-sa-2.0, https://bit.ly/2lE5hSm)

mugshot photo
By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: September 8, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mark Kelly, a former astronaut who is running for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate in Arizona, will visit Kingman.

The husband of former U.S. Rep. and shooting victim Rep. Gabrielle Giffords (D-Ariz.), is running on a gun control platform. He hopes to unseat Sen. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.).

The event is set for 5:15-6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20 at Mohave Community College, 1971 Jagerson Ave., Room 240.

Before his visit, Kelly will be fundraising from 8-10 a.m. at the Quality Inn, 271 Lake Havasu Ave. in Lake Havasu City, and from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Laughlin Ranch Golf Club, 1360 William Hardy Dr. in Bullhead City. The Bullhead City fundraiser costs $35.

Democrats hope to pick up the Arizona seat in 2020, but state GOP chairwoman Kelli Ward promised to stop Kelly “dead in his tracks.”

“Support the Republican Party of Arizona today and together we’ll stop gun-grabber Mark Kelly dead in his tracks,” Ward wrote in a fundraising email, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Kelly campaign Communications Director Jacob Peters denounced the comment as insensitive and dangerous.

“This dangerous rhetoric has absolutely no place in Arizona and is what’s wrong with our politics,” he told reporters. “Mark Kelly is running for Senate to overcome this type of nasty divisiveness that does nothing for Arizonans.”

Recent polling suggests McSally is trailing slightly in the race. She was beaten by a Democrat in a 2018 Senate race, but was appointed to the late John McCain’s seat.

Mohave Community College | Neal Campus, Kingman, AZ

Contact
