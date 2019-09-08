MOHAVE 911 | Sept. 9, 2019

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Sept. 6:

Drug possession, failure to register

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Hubert Livingston Johnson, 49 of Kingman, for dangerous drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession and sex offender registration violation, all felonies.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 2, deputies observed Johnson riding his bicycle on the sidewalk in the area of Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

Consent was given to search his person, and deputies located 1.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine in Johnson’s wallet. A records check revealed Johnson was a registered sex offender who was not in compliance with his registration requirements.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Weapon possession

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Eoin Joshua Kazmark, 19 of Littlefield, for theft/control of stolen property, possession of a defaced weapon, both felonies; and second degree criminal trespassing and drug paraphernalia possession, both misdemeanors.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, deputies responded to a male subject shooting a gun at the roadway in the area of Mount Trumbull Loop milepost 1. Deputies arrived and observed Kazmark shoot off multiple rounds into the air and enter a tent near the roadway.

Deputies approached and ordered Kazmark to exit the tent. He exited the tent and advised deputies the weapon was inside.

A black pistol was located and deputies observed the serial number was damaged. A records check revealed the weapon to be stolen from Cedar City, Utah.

A scale was also located inside the tent and when asked, Kazmark admitted to weighing marijuana with it. He also admitted to not having a permit to camp on the property. He was booked into the Mohave County Detention Center.

Marijuana transportation

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Scott Joevell Owen, 28 of Jacksonville, North Carolina, for one felony count of marijuana transportation.

At approximately 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, deputies observed a gray vehicle following too closely to another vehicle and initiated a traffic stop. K-9 Chase alerted of illegal drugs inside the vehicle and a search 23 pounds of suspected marijuana.

He booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Forgery

Jackie Marie Dougherty, 30 of Kingman, was arrested on a felony count of forgery Wednesday, Aug. 29.

Dougherty, who was already in the Mohave County Jail for a probation violation, was wanted in regards to an ongoing Kingman Police Department investigation where she is alleged to have falsified the birth certificate of her newborn.

The investigation reportedly revealed that Dougherty, instead of writing her name on the birth certificate of her new-born daughter, wrote the name of a friend. Investigators believe this was done to avoid discovery of a warrant and any ramification of her baby being born with complications due to drug use. Dougherty was charged with the additional offense while in the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility. The Arizona Department of Child Safety has custody of the infant.

Aggravated assault

At about 5:45 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 2 Kingman Police Department officers arrested Thomas Guy Pifer, 63 of Kingman, after he allegedly struck a woman with a fan and then stabbed her in the arm with a screwdriver.

Officers responded to a property in the 600 block of Market Street for a disturbance involving a stabbing.

Officers learned Pifer and the 60-year-old female victim, who live on the same property, became involved in a dispute that resulted in Pifer hitting the victim in the head with a fan and then stabbing her in the arm with a screw driver.



The victim was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center with minor injuries.

Pifer was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault and booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Drug, weapons offense

Kingman Police Department officers arrested Andrew Jack Rivas, 32 of Kingman, on multiple drug-related felony charges.

The charges include possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of narcotic drugs for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person, possession of a weapon during a drug offense, endangerment, unlawful flight from law enforcement, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor shoplifting.

At 9:15 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 officers obtained information that Rivas was involved in alleged illicit drug activity in the 3400 block of Stockton Hill Road. Officers arrived and attempted to contact Rivas, who was in a parked car.



Rivas allegedly began to drive when an officer attempted to stop him, fleeing onto Stockton Hill Road. Police said he got stuck in traffic in the intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Airway Avenue, where he crashed into another stopped vehicle.



Rivas exited his car and fled on foot, with officers in foot pursuit. An off-duty Arizona state trooper assisted and Rivas was captured and apprehended.

A search found Rivas in possession of suspected heroin and methamphetamine.



Officers reportedly located several handguns, one of which had been reported as stolen, and assorted drug-related paraphernalia which indicated he was involved in suspected drug sales, inside his vehicle. Rivas was also wanted for shoplifting.

He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Additional charges are expected, a police news release said.

Unlawful flight

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Codey Joseph James Combs, 23 of Kingman, Saturday after SWAT responded to a residence.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31 deputies observed a silver vehicle traveling south on N. Castle Rock Road and a red quad traveling close behind it. Upon closer observation, deputies observed the quad did not have a visible license plate and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The silver vehicle and quad continued on, and the deputy continued to pursue. Eventually, the silver car pulled off the roadway, but the quad continued on, pulling into the desert area attempting to evade deputies. The quad pulled into a wash between Bluebird Lane and Robin Lane.

The deputy terminated the pursuit, but attempted to keep the quad in his visual, when the silver car pulled in front of the deputy, causing the deputy to lose sight of the quad. Contact was made with the driver of the silver vehicle, and the female driver identified the quad’s operator as a friend of her son’s. A records check revealed the female driver’s son was Combs, and the deputy was able to identify Combs as the quad’s operator using prior mugshot photos.

It was also learned that Combs had an active felony arrest warrant. Deputies responded to a residence in the 3500 block of Dove Lane and observed the quad in the yard. Deputies obtained consent to search the house for Combs, and learned that he had climbed into the attic and was refusing to come out.

After several verbal commands to come out went unanswered, Mohave County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was called to assist with the barricaded suspect. Oleoresin capsicum and a CS gas canister were deployed into the attic, and Combs eventually came out of the attic and was taken into custody.

Codey Joseph James Combs was arrested for felony unlawful flight from law enforcement and two active arrest warrants. He was booked into the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility without further incident.