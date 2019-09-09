Air Force vet walks across US

BLYTHE, Calif. – On Sept. 2, U.S. Air Force veteran (1970-1975) and lifelong educator William Shuttleworth finished a seven-month long trek across America from Newbury Port, Massachusetts to San Diego – taking each step along the way with a clear message for public officials to remember veterans of the nation's Armed Forces.

Walking across 13 states and approximately 3,300 miles, the 71-year-old’s route included a stopover in Blythe on Aug. 24, which was hosted at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2987.

“When, half an hour or so ago, I saw the California border – recognizing that I walked all the way from Massachusetts is pretty overwhelming,” said Shuttleworth, whose journey began on May 15. “(Veteran awareness) is an all-encompassing message that I think – it’s probably one I’m going to narrow down as I go home. I can’t concentrate on all things, but I’m probably going to focus on (veteran) homelessness. I believe that if we can stabilize all the veterans who have struggled, we could prevent more suicides. We could prevent drug use. We could increase the quality of their lives and get more jobs, so. It’s hard to pick just one cause, but if I could develop a model in Massachusetts that could eliminate homeless in that state – sort of as a trial petri dish for the rest of the country, I’d be really happy if we could do that.”

Shuttleworth walked to Blythe via Quartzsite, with the itinerary eyeing south to Palo Verde and on to Brawley – his final destination point ending at the U.S.S. Midway Museum in San Diego.

The local Blythe VFW Post 2987 leaders and membership hosted Shuttleworth and his wife Patty for a special lunch with dessert at their headquarters, which included breaking bread and sharing some words with Blythe’s own U.S. Korean War veteran Ray Moraga.

“I love Ray. Korean War veteran – God bless him,” said Shuttleworth to the Times. “I’ve been (to Blythe) before. In fact, maybe twice – going back and forth across the country camping. I’ve always been pleased to see it because you drive a long way out of nothingness – then you come to a town with good food and nice hotels.”

Though, admittedly, this stopover was a little warmer given the desert region’s seasonal summer heat, Shuttleworth’s message of veterans awareness carries with it a firm resolve to see change in suicide prevention services and resources, homelessness support, and political wrangling that impedes substantive help for veteran healthcare.

“I want more vets elected. (In Blythe,) this is the youngest group of veterans that I’ve seen in a VFW or American Legion, nationwide. If we do not have more vets run for office, we’re going to lose our voice. When I went to the military in 1970, 75% of Congress were veterans. Today, it’s 8%. Most of Congress is nothing but rich, narcissistic self-centered cupcakes that have no clue what life would be like to put the uniform on and defend this country. And we’ve allowed it to happen – and we can’t allow it to happen anymore,” noted Shuttleworth to fellow veterans and those in attendance. “My last goal – I’m raising $100,000 for disabled vets on my website: vetsdontforgetvets(.com.) I’m presenting that check, hopefully, to the president of the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) – in front of Congress – and asking him how come an old man had to walk across the country to help veterans that needed it when they should be doing that.”

When Shuttleworth reached the final checkpoint, he became the second-oldest veteran to have walked across the country (the first being 95-year-old World War II U.S. Navy Corpsman Ernest Andrus).

“If you put the television news on tonight, all you see is stuff that’ll make you want to crawl under your bed. You see drive-by shootings, mass shootings, and bombings and terrorism. Well, if you put a pair of these shoes on – this is my fifth pair – and walk coast to coast, from the Atlantic to the Pacific, you see America the beautiful. And America the beautiful starts with its people. You see the kindness, most gracious, hard working, sincere, funny people that would do anything in the world for anybody that they could,” said Shuttleworth. “I haven’t found anybody that doesn’t love veterans. I just want to make sure Congress doesn’t forget us.”