OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, Sept. 09
Weather  88.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Alleged attempted escape leads to additional charges for Golden Valley man

Edmondson Larry Earl (MCSO)

Edmondson Larry Earl (MCSO)

Originally Published: September 9, 2019 12:22 p.m.

KINGMAN – Larry Earl Edmondson, 23 of Golden Valley, was arrested by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office following reported disturbances at two area businesses.

At about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4 deputies responded to a business in the 4000 block of Highway 68 in reference to criminal damage. The reporting party advised she arrived at the business and observed the ashtrays and trash cans had been thrown around the parking lot. A short time later the victim attempted to turn on the neon sign, which was broken.

Deputies arrived and the victim showed them video surveillance which showed a white, male going through the trash cans and ashtrays before throwing them around the property. The male subject then threw a beer bottle at the sign, causing the damage. The victim estimated the cost to repair the sign at approximately $1,000.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, deputies responded to a business in the 5000 block of Highway 68 in reference to a male subject threatening customers. Deputies arrived and observed the male subject was the same from the surveillance video of the criminal damage and the male subject was identified as Edmondson.

A records check revealed an active arrest warrant and Edmondson was detained. A search reportedly revealed a metal pipe and suspected marijuana in his pants pocket. Edmondson was arrested for felony criminal damage, misdemeanor marijuana possession and drug paraphernalia possession, and an active arrest warrant. He was transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Edmondson was seated near an entry door while being processed for his charges, at and allegedly attempted to run out the door when a staff member exited. The door secured before Edmondson could reach it, and Edmondson was immediately detained and relocated to a holding cell.

At about 8 p.m. Thursday, deputies were called back to the jail in reference to Edmondson breaking the window of the holding cell door. Detention Officers advised that Edmondson, who was alone in the cell, was observed throwing his food tray at the window several times before the glass broke. The estimated cost to repair the window is $800. Edmondson was also arrested for destruction to a jail and 2nd degree escape, both felonies.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Throwing rocks calls for jail time for Kingman man
Tuesday
Friday 5/25
Mohave 911: Wednesday, May 19, 2010
Wednesday

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News