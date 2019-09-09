County supervisors to hold rare meeting in Lake Havasu City

Next month, the Mohave County Board of Supervisors will have its first meeting outside of Kingman in more than a decade. Lake Havasu City will host.

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors once rotated its meetings between the county’s three major municipalities: Kingman, Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City. The practice was abandoned in 2006, but was revived with a vote by the board in June. Havasu will be the first city other than Kingman to host a meeting of the county’s governing board in more than 12 years.

Ron Gould proposed reinstituting Mohave County’s rotating meeting schedule earlier this year. Gould, whose district encompasses northern Lake Havasu City and Mohave Valley, says the board’s meeting in October will be especially important to Havasu residents.

“A lot of times, people in Havasu forget they’re a part of Mohave County,” Gould said. “Most of what Lake Havasu City residents get from the county is a tax bill. This is a chance for residents to come out and meet their county officials. A lot of Havasu’s tax dollars go to Mohave County … I’m sure residents will be interested in how those tax dollars are spent.”

Mohave County Supervisor Buster Johnson, whose district encompasses the southern part of Lake Havasu City, is excited to see Havasu once again hosting a Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I’m glad to have it back on track, so people won’t have to travel all the way to Kingman to see their county officials,” Johnson said Wednesday. “It shows an interest by the county in being more accessible to residents … and historically, meetings in Havasu have been better attended than in other districts. I’m hoping people will show up and show an interest in the process.”

As the largest source of revenue for Mohave County, Johnson says he hopes Havasu residents will take an interest in county affairs this October.

“I hope Havasu residents show they care about the county government that taxes them,” Johnson said. “It would be good for people to show up and at least meet their county officials.”

The Mohave County Board of Supervisors’ Oct. 7 meeting is at 9:30 a.m. at the Lake Havasu City Police Department’s meeting chambers, 2360 McCulloch Blvd.

Among the topics of discussion planned for the Oct. 7 meeting is the possible addition of 18 properties to the area of Donkey Acres on the outskirts of Lake Havasu City. The issue will be debated during a public hearing at the meeting.