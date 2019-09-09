Horoscopes | September 10, 2019

Birthdays: Ryan Phillippe, 45; Colin Firth, 59; Amy Irving, 66; Joe Perry, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An open-minded attitude when dealing with financial, medical or legal matters will help you sort through problematic situations. Don’t make a change without good reason.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Look for the best way to move forward. Self-help, a healthy lifestyle and romance are encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You’ll meet with opposition, but if you follow the path that makes sense in your life, you’ll have no regrets. Opportunity begins with organizing, rearranging and executing your plans to suit your needs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make a change before someone else does. Control whatever situation you face, and you’ll find the best way to make the most of what’s happening.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look at every possible angle before you make a decision that will influence a meaningful relationship, your reputation or your position. Stick to the truth, and verify what others tell you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Keep the peace; take care of business and responsibilities. Taking part in a challenge will lead to a positive change and a feeling of accomplishment.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the outcome before you initiate a change. Know your limitations and your boundaries.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider who is best suited to help you sort through information that is conflicting or inconsistent. Choose to be practical, and you’ll avoid regret and potential loss.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone who offers an exaggerated overview of a proposal that captures your attention will manipulate you. Don’t make a move without getting the lowdown regarding the financial, physical and emotional contribution that you will have to endure.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stick to your original plan, even if someone tries to convince you that stretching your budget will be worth your while. It’s best to play it safe and stick to practical and moderate applications as you move forward.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Be direct if you want to protect your position, reputation or status. Don’t take the fall for someone’s mistake.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Dream big, but don’t go over budget. Don’t keep secrets that can jeopardize your relationship with someone you love.