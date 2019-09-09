OFFERS
Mon, Sept. 09
Local businesses challenged to decorate for Andy Week

The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce wants to reinvigorate Kingman with the community spirit by encouraging local businesses to decorate their storefronts for Andy Week. (Photo by Travis Rains/Daily Miner)

By Travis Rains
Originally Published: September 9, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce is challenging local businesses to decorate their storefronts in honor of Andy Devine Days, an effort that chamber President and CEO Becky Fawson believes will further build a spirit of community in Kingman.

The hope is for storefronts to be festively decorated during Andy Week, Sept. 21–28. Judging will take place Friday Sept. 20 so that all decorations are in place before Andy Week begins. The winner receives two tickets to the Andy Devine Days Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Fawson explained that businesses used to decorate for Andy Week, but there hasn’t been a push to do so in the past few years.

“We’re just trying to bring it back,” Fawson said. “Many years ago everybody used to decorate and it just kind of fell by the wayside. We’re just trying to bring back that community spirit.”

And while Fawson aims to have all downtown businesses participate, she noted that stores throughout Kingman should take part, too.

“It draws everybody together and gives that hometown feeling,” she said.

This year’s theme is 100 Years of Rodeo. Storefronts may be decorated with any kind of western theme. The chamber, for example, already has “Andy in the window,” Fawson said.

Other holidays and monthly recognitions will see similar efforts in the future, Fawson said. That could include storefronts decorated in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month or Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“We really want to get businesses involved again in all of those types of things,” Fawson said. “It makes a more-homey feel and is more inviting to tourists and the public to come into your business if your façade is clean, decorated and inviting. We’re just trying to get that momentum going. This is just the start of it.”

To participate in the Andy Week storefront decorating contest, email the chamber at chamber@kingmanchamber.com.

