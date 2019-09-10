OFFERS
ADOT website now provides MVD wait times

Motor Vehicle Division customers can now access wait times by going to the advanced Arizona Department of Transportation website at https://azdot.gov/. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Motor Vehicle Division customers can now access wait times by going to the advanced Arizona Department of Transportation website at https://azdot.gov/. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 10 a.m.

KINGMAN – Customers headed to the Motor Vehicle Division now have a bit of a heads up when it comes to how much time they’ll be spending there thanks to recent improvements made to the Arizona Department of Transportation website.

Technological advances were introduced in early September that allow ADOT to provide information about wait times, office operating hours, service changes and more, according to a press release.

Those interested in such information can visit https://azdot.gov/. From there, click on “Motor Vehicles” and “Hours and Locations.” A direct link is provided here: https://azdot.gov/motor-vehicles/mvd-hours-and-locations.

“This is a more complete and customer-friendly way to showcase the status of each office in real time,” said MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser Richards on ADOT’s website. “Using the principles of the Arizona Management System, we’re always striving to make it as convenient as possible for our customers to do business at our offices. These website changes, which are fully optimized for smart devices, help us accomplish our vision to get Arizona out of line and safely on the road.”

At about 9 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, wait times at the MVD in Kingman, 3670 E. Andy Devine Ave., were around 11 minutes with 10 people waiting for service.

Information provided by the Arizona Department of Transportation

