County proclaims October ‘Cybersecurity Month’

KINGMAN – Mohave County Board of Supervisors will adopt a proclamation naming October 2019 as Cybersecurity Month in Mohave County.

“It is a collaborative project with the Department of Homeland Security,” said Nathan McDaniel, director of the county’s Information Technology department. “We will have an awareness training for all the employees. About an hour long. Everybody [from] supervisors to road workers will do the training.”

Each year, the county receives a package of cybersecurity materials it distributes.

The packet always includes cybersecurity calendars that teach the public, and especially children and parents, how to stay safe online.

“Schoolchildren all over the country can participate in the contest for the best cybersecurity poster,” McDaniel said.

“I’m about to tell my wife, who works for Kingman Unified School District,” McDaniel continued.

Asked about the cybersecurity challenges in Mohave County, McDaniel says it is still the simple things that pose a danger to the public.

For example, McDaniel said people sometimes open emails they should not open.

“They click a ‘free pizza’ button and a virus or a malware get installed,” he said, noting that workers are often exploited to gain access to the computer system at businesses and organizations.

“An employee is still the best way to access an organization’s resources. Once you compromise the employee, you have access to everything he or she can access.”