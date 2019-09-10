OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, Sept. 10
Weather  75.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Backup boyfriend can’t say no to teacher he’s in love with

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 7:29 p.m.

Dear Abby: I’m a 39-year-old gay male who was in a relationship with a very attractive 44-year-old teacher. He never wanted to commit to a monogamous relationship.

After 10 months of seeing each other, he informed me that he is about to enter into a relationship with a 22-year-old. He said it was nothing I did, but he is just attracted to younger guys when it comes to relationships. He also informed me that he will always be in my life and will never let me go. He said we could see each other secretly, but no more dates or public outings. I’m afraid if I don’t abide by the terms of the relationship he has set, he will disappear out of my life. It hurts to see him in a new relationship, while I beg and wait for time with him. What do I do in this situation? – Runner-Up in California

Dear Runner-Up: I know what you are experiencing is painful, but if you have an ounce of self-esteem left, cut your losses and stop being this man’s “booty call.” To say the dynamics of this relationship are unhealthy for you would be an understatement.

He thinks he will always be in your life because you will tolerate this awful status quo. The only thing he is prepared to give you is more of what you have been getting – pain. Recognize that things don’t always turn out as we would wish, get emotional support where you can find it – from friends or a licensed therapist, if necessary – and move on. PLEASE.

Dear Abby: I am an adult in my mid-30s who has no contact with my biological father. My parents divorced shortly after I was born and shared custody of me. When I was staying with my father, he began molesting me. I told my mom because I knew something was not right. We went to court, he received very little jail time and was on probation for a short while after. After he went to court, I stopped all contact with him.

He has tried a few times in recent years to have a relationship with me. He even went as far as contacting me when I was about to turn 15, demanding that I spend time with him. We went to court again, and I was granted a permanent restraining order against him.

He is very ill. I still want nothing to do with him, for obvious reasons. Am I obligated to help with my father’s needs, and should I have to pay for, plan and/or attend his funeral when the time comes? – Out of the Picture

Dear Out: No! You are not legally or morally obligated to pay for your molester’s care, and you do not have to attend his funeral.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Girlfriend seeks the best way to nudge boy out of dad’s bed
Dear Abby | Conference attendee wants to stay out of the picture
Dear Abby | Friendship with woman makes waves in men’s relationship
Dear Abby: Learning disability could be root of dropout’s problems
Dear Abby | Memories of long-ago assault revived by #MeToo movement

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News