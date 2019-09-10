Downtown Kingman Historic Ghost Tours looking for ghouls, volunteers

KINGMAN – The smell of pumpkin is in the air and October will be here in a blink of an eye. Kingman Center for the Arts is looking for people to audition for its next spook-tacular production.

Downtown Kingman Historic Ghost tours returns Oct. 24-26. The ghost tour takes people around historic buildings downtown and tells the story behind the resident ghost in each building.

Matt Hecht, Beale Street Theater vice chairman, said it’s going to be bigger and better every year and they are going to treat it like they would any other production.

People are needed for “Thriller” dancers, actors, tour guides, spooks and specters, and general volunteers.

Those interested can email info@bealestreettheater.com or attend one of the audition dates. Auditions are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23-24 at the ArtHub, 304 E. Beale St.