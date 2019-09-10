OFFERS
Horoscopes | September 11, 2019

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Birthdays: Taraji P. Henson, 49; Harry Connick Jr., 52; Virginia Madsen, 58; Scott Patterson, 61.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Hard work will pay off, but complaining will not. Work in conjunction with others instead of getting into a dispute with someone you have to deal with daily.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Your changing attitude will confuse some and excite others. Networking will lead to exciting connections, suggestions and input.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Someone will try to take advantage of you if you are too accommodating. Lower your stress levels quickly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Stay focused on what’s doable. Detail and precision will ensure that you do things right the first time.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): When faced with opposition, be willing to compromise, and you will convince others to agree to what’s really important to you. Make sure to leave time to relax.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Approach change in a practical but aggressive manner to discover the best way to reach your destination. Educational pursuits and partnerships are favored, and networking will help you promote your ideas and plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to the people who share your interests and are fun to be with. A break will help you rejuvenate and give you a chance to rethink your next move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to older relatives and friends. Refuse to let emotional situations consume you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone from your past will leave you feeling at odds emotionally. Don’t get wrapped up in someone else’s business when you should make personal evaluations based on what you’ve been through and what you want moving forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider your options and the results you want to achieve. Trust your vision, not what someone pressures you to do.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Bide your time, and you will discover you have more options than you realize. A suggestion is overrated and will end up being problematic.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be aware of those who tend to exaggerate, and keep offers in perspective. Enjoy the company of others, but work alone when it comes to taking care of your responsibilities.

