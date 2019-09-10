OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 10
Inaugural ‘Bed and Bath Race’ slated in Chloride

By The Daily Miner
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 7:29 p.m.

There will be a new feature at this year’s Old Miner’s Day celebration, slated for Saturday, Oct. 19 on Second Street in the old silver mining town of Chloride – a Bed and Bath Race.

“Everyone from near and far are invited to participate in this first-ever combined competition pitting beds against tubs or any combination of as they go for the coveted title of fastest bed or tub west of the Pecos,” The Chloride Chamber of Commerce announced in a news release this week.

With live music playing in the background, participants will compete in several categories including corporate, student and open.

The race will proceed down the town’s scenic Second Street.

The new feature will follow a pair of Old Miner’s Day staples: a parade and gunfights.

“It’s time to start building your unique vehicle and designing your zaniest costumes,” the news release advised.

Motorized beds or tubs are prohibited.

For more information call Gary at (702) 203-3018.

All proceeds go to the Chloride Chamber of Commerce’s Special Events Committee.

For more information visit https://www.chloridechamber.com/oldminersday.

Information provided by the Chloride Chamber of Commerce

