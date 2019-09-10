Kingman Photo | Chess in Chinle

The Lee Williams High School chess team recently competed in a Region I Team Chess Tournament at Chinle High School.

The Vols won four out of five rounds to tie with Basis Flagstaff. However, Lee Williams took second due to tiebreakers.

Paige Cody won four out of five games, while Seth Davis won 4.5 and Alex Green and Nick Taflan each won three. Seth Davis received a medal for being the Best Board No. 4.

In the alternate section, Maya Kaufman won all five games to place first, while Morgan Osbourne won three games.