Tue, Sept. 10
Kingman Photo | Chess in Chinle

The Lee Williams High School chess team pictured from left: Maya Kaufman, coach Brian Green, Alex Green, Paige Cody, Nick Taflan, Seth Davis, Morgan Osbourne and Blake Martinez. (Courtesy)

The Lee Williams High School chess team pictured from left: Maya Kaufman, coach Brian Green, Alex Green, Paige Cody, Nick Taflan, Seth Davis, Morgan Osbourne and Blake Martinez. (Courtesy)

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 4:34 p.m.

The Lee Williams High School chess team recently competed in a Region I Team Chess Tournament at Chinle High School.

The Vols won four out of five rounds to tie with Basis Flagstaff. However, Lee Williams took second due to tiebreakers.

Paige Cody won four out of five games, while Seth Davis won 4.5 and Alex Green and Nick Taflan each won three. Seth Davis received a medal for being the Best Board No. 4.

In the alternate section, Maya Kaufman won all five games to place first, while Morgan Osbourne won three games.

