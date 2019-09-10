OFFERS
Tue, Sept. 10
Mayor discusses city issues with Rotary Club

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles, left, was the guest speaker at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club. She is shown with Club President Karen Brown. (Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club courtesy photo)

Originally Published: September 10, 2019 7:28 p.m.

Kingman Mayor Jen Miles was the guest speaker at the Sept. 6 meeting of the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club.

Miles updated the club on various city issues.

According to a Rotary Club news release, Miles said the interchanges proposed for Rancho Santa Fe and Kingman Crossing are progressing.

Miles also discussed the formation of the Mohave County West Basin Water Users Study Committee. She is one of 10 members on the committee.

For more information on city issues, contact Miles at jmiles@cityofkingman.gov.

Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club

