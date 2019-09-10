Obituary | James Robinson

OFFERS
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 4:54 p.m.

James Robinson, a 27-year Kingman resident, passed away Sept. 8, 2019 in Mesa, Arizona. He is survived by his wife Ramona; brother and his wife, Joe and Yvonne, and step-children Steve and Monica. Jim was loved by friends and family. He will be dearly missed.

