Rotary Club plans Oktoberfest
Originally Published: September 10, 2019 7:19 p.m.
The 12th Annual Brews and Brats Oktoberfest presented by the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club will take place Friday, Oct. 4 from 3-10 p.m. The event is slated for Metcalfe Park at the corner of Beale and Grandview streets in downtown Kingman.
There will be local craft beer, bratwurst and sauerkraut, pretzels, soda, live entertainment, games, vendors and family fun.
Admission is free. Proceeds benefit the Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club’s Foundation and support local service projects.
Information provided by Kingman Route 66 Rotary Club
