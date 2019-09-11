OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Constant talk about losing weight has unhealthy effect

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 7:25 p.m.

Dear Abby: My dad had a heart attack and nearly died a year ago. Since then, he has totally revamped his diet and put forth the effort to eat a plant-based diet to become healthier. It has been a family affair, and my sister jumped on the bandwagon as well.

I have battled for years with an unhealthy relationship with both alcohol and food. I have been seeking help for my troubles. The more help I have received, the more I have come to realize my body dysmorphia issues come from my mom and sister and their constant talk about losing weight and being healthy. Every single family event or dinner out there’s a discussion about how my mom needs to lose weight or eat better or something.

I want to support Dad, and other family members as well. How do I politely tell them I can no longer be around the constant “lose weight” talk or healthy food talk because it is hindering my own ability to heal and be happy with my body? And how do I tell a family of drinkers I’m no longer drinking? – Unhealthy in the Midwest

Dear Unhealthy: Approach your mother and your sister privately. Explain that in the course of getting help for your own issues you have discovered that certain subjects are detrimental to your recovery, and you would appreciate it if they were not a topic of conversation when you are together. When drinks are offered, ask to be served something nonalcoholic.

Dear Abby: I have a friend I connect with on many different levels. It’s amazing. But he’s already in a relationship. He tells me he loves me and doesn’t ever want to lose me, but he never talks about leaving her. He says things will naturally work themselves out.

Although he says he isn’t trying to have his cake and eat it too, that is exactly how it feels at times. I’m confused about what to do. My heart and my head are at odds. Please give me some advice that will help me settle my inner self. – Confused Girl in Love

Dear Confused Girl: As it stands, your friend has two women, and you have half a man. He may love you, but if he was IN love with you, he would end the relationship with his girlfriend.

I know the idea of breaking things off is painful, but while you have romantic feelings for this person, you won’t be free to find anybody else. You deserve someone who is willing to make the same kind of commitment to you that you are willing to make to him. Repeat that to yourself daily until he’s out of your system.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby: Stepmom feels squeezed out by father-daughter relationship
Dear Abby: Teen struggles after heroin addiction claims dad’s life
Dear Abby | Wife has too little to say about life’s biggest issues
Dear Abby: Man’s silence about past therapy distances fiance
Dear Abby | Wife discovers man has been secretly recording arguments

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News