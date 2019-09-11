Golden Valley woman sentenced in cash-filled suitcase caper

KINGMAN – Chrystal Lee Himmelright, 41 of Golden Valley, one of two people charged in connection with the alleged taking of a cash-filled suitcase from Walmart in June 2018, will spend three years on probation following a short stint in Mohave County jail.

A Valle Vista woman reported leaving the cash-filled suitcase, which she said contained about $170,000, at Walmart on June 5, 2018.

She took the suitcase into the store with her and left it on the bottom of a shopping cart, not realizing she’d forgotten it until she returned home, according to police reports.

The woman told the Daily Miner she was carrying the money with her because she had just sold her Texas house and business and feared someone tried to break into her home to steal the money.

Himmelright pleaded guilty to theft as a non-dangerous, non-repetitive, Class 6 felony. The court found Himmelright eligible for probation.

She was placed on supervised probation for three years, and will serve 30 days in the Mohave County jail, according to court documents. Himmelright will also have to pay $7,500 in restitution. She will receive credit for any restitution payments made by co-defendant Jeremiah Grant Peacey.

Kingman Police Department detectives located 40-year-old Peacey on June 12, 2018 after identifying him as the male subject seen in surveillance photos from Walmart. A search warrant was later served and detectives reported they recovered a significant amount of cash.

Peacey has a jury trial set for 1:30 p.m. Monday, Dec. 2, and an evidentiary hearing at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.