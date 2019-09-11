‘Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group’ returns
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 7:29 p.m.
KINGMAN – Western Arizona Council of Governments is bringing back its “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group.”
The support group brings grandparents raising their grandchildren together to talk about the challenges they face raising a different generation of children, legal issues and other topics.
The program is held the second Tuesday of each month from 10–11:30 a.m. at WACOG, 208 N. Fourth St.
For more information call Janet at 702-370-1835.
Information provided by Western Arizona Council of Governments
