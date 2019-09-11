OFFERS
Horoscopes | Sept. 12, 2019

Originally Published: September 11, 2019 7:24 p.m.

Birthdays: Ryan Potter, 24; Emmy Rossum, 33; Jennifer Hudson, 38; Benjamin McKenzie, 41.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone will use information against you if given a chance. Observe and listen more, and you will gain leverage against anyone trying to undermine you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get involved in a project that excites you. Personal gains, self-improvement and new beginnings will encourage success.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you shouldn’t do. Protect yourself against people and situations that are questionable and challenges that are unrealistic.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Personal and domestic changes are favored. Self-improvements will lead to compliments, and making your surroundings more convenient or comfortable will draw the people you love spending time with most to share your space.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may want to go over any details personally before you agree to a proposal someone makes. Put more significant effort into taking care of your responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Learn from the best, and share with those who are willing and able to contribute as much as you. Stick to simple plans and a budget that fits your lifestyle.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look for the less obvious reasons not to get involved with someone. You are best to flesh out your own ideas and plans instead of doing so for someone else.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Start a project that you have wanted to do for some time. The people who offer to help will give you information that will shine insight onto your lineage.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The less you share about yourself, the easier it will be to fly under the radar and accomplish your goals. Pursue what makes you happy, but don’t let indulgence be your downfall.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Personal gains and improvements should be your top priorities. Aim to control what’s going on in your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Do what you can to expand your skills, knowledge and qualifications. How you pursue your goals will make a difference in the way you are viewed by others.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Whether it’s nurturing a meaningful relationship, taking better physical care of yourself or pitching in and helping improve your community, what you accomplish will be emotionally gratifying.

