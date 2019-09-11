Mohave County Most Wanted | September 11, 2019

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Timothy Aloysius Boland

DOB: 07/24/1957 White Male 5-7 180 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony reduced

Warrant: 09/05/2019

Brandi J. Feilen

DOB: 10/16/1995 White Female 5-5 130 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Shoplifting as a third offense, Class 4 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/04/2019

Brittany Star Mann

DOB: 09/28/1995 White Female 4-11 131 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of dangerous drugs for sale, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 09/04/2019

Andrija Charles Youmans

DOB: 04/13/1982 White Male 6-1 175 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted aggravated harassment by DV, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/04/2019

Holly Ann Young

DOB: 09/17/1963 White Female 5-06 135 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal damage, Class 6 Felony; Criminal trespass on a critical public service facility, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/04/2019

The following individual has been apprehended:

Rhonda Renne Navarro

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 08/29/2019 Capture: 09/10/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department