Mohave County Most Wanted | September 11, 2019
As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.
Timothy Aloysius Boland
DOB: 07/24/1957 White Male 5-7 180 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony reduced
Warrant: 09/05/2019
Brandi J. Feilen
DOB: 10/16/1995 White Female 5-5 130 pounds
Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde
Offense: Shoplifting as a third offense, Class 4 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony
Warrant: 09/04/2019
Brittany Star Mann
DOB: 09/28/1995 White Female 4-11 131 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Possession of dangerous drugs for sale, Class 2 Felony
Warrant: 09/04/2019
Andrija Charles Youmans
DOB: 04/13/1982 White Male 6-1 175 pounds
Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown
Offense: Attempted aggravated harassment by DV, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 09/04/2019
Holly Ann Young
DOB: 09/17/1963 White Female 5-06 135 pounds
Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown
Offense: Criminal damage, Class 6 Felony; Criminal trespass on a critical public service facility, Class 6 Undesignated
Warrant: 09/04/2019
The following individual has been apprehended:
Rhonda Renne Navarro
Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 5 Felony
Warrant: 08/29/2019 Capture: 09/10/2019
If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.
Source: Mohave County Probation Department
