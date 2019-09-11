OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 11
Mohave County Most Wanted | September 11, 2019

Originally Published: September 11, 2019 11:34 a.m.

As of Wednesday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

photo

Timothy Aloysius Boland (MCSO)

Timothy Aloysius Boland

DOB: 07/24/1957 White Male 5-7 180 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted aggravated assault, Class 4 Felony reduced

Warrant: 09/05/2019

photo

Brandi J. Feilen (MCSO)

Brandi J. Feilen

DOB: 10/16/1995 White Female 5-5 130 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Blonde

Offense: Shoplifting as a third offense, Class 4 Felony; Possession of drug paraphernalia, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 09/04/2019

photo

Brittany Star Mann (MCSO)

Brittany Star Mann

DOB: 09/28/1995 White Female 4-11 131 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Possession of dangerous drugs for sale, Class 2 Felony

Warrant: 09/04/2019

photo

Andrija Charles Youmans (MCSO)

Andrija Charles Youmans

DOB: 04/13/1982 White Male 6-1 175 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Attempted aggravated harassment by DV, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/04/2019

photo

Holly Ann Young (MCSO)

Holly Ann Young

DOB: 09/17/1963 White Female 5-06 135 pounds

Eyes: Blue Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal damage, Class 6 Felony; Criminal trespass on a critical public service facility, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrant: 09/04/2019

The following individual has been apprehended:

photo

Rhonda Renne Navarro (MCSO)

Rhonda Renne Navarro

Offense: Aggravated assault, Class 5 Felony

Warrant: 08/29/2019 Capture: 09/10/2019

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department

Contact
