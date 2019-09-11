OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Thu, Sept. 12
Weather  62.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Moss Mine may expand onto federal lands

Moss Gold Mine in October 2018. (Photo courtesy of Golden Vertex Corporation)

Moss Gold Mine in October 2018. (Photo courtesy of Golden Vertex Corporation)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – Bullhead City mining company Golden Vertex Corporation has plans to expand the existing Moss Mine on to over 254 acres of federal land managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM will conduct an environmental analysis in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act and make a decision.

On Monday, Sept. 16, Mohave County Board of Supervisors will discuss if the county wants to be part of the process.

The issue will be discussed during the board’s regular biweekly meeting at 9 a.m. at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

“Moss Mine is already helping with the local economic development,” said Christine Ballard, division manager for Mohave County Planning and Zoning Department. “By economic development I mean jobs for local residents, but also money that flows to local vendors in the purchase of machines, parts and groceries.”

The Moss Mine is approximately 4.8 miles east of Bullhead City. It is comprised of 15 patented mining claims, all privately held by Golden Vertex Corporation.

Operations on the federal lands would include an open pit mine, an expanded heap leach pad, rock stockpiles, solution ponds, buildings, along with associated roads and infrastructure.

The company is looking at additional lands around the existing mining operation for exploratory drilling.

“The county would not be controlling the process,” Ballard said. It is the BLM who will conduct the analysis.

“But we can offer comments. There will be aspects and data that we know better than anyone else,” Ballard said.

Moss Mine

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Golden Valley Moss Mine moving toward profitability
Rotary Club plans Oktoberfest
Local credit union collecting new shoes for KUSD, WACOG Head Start
Elderly woman loses $2K in Smith’s parking lot
Downtown Kingman Historic Ghost Tours looking for ghouls, volunteers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News