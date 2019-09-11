OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, Sept. 11
Weather  84.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Prep Football: Vols-Tigers canceled due to academics

The Kingman Academy High School football team won’t host Lee Williams Friday night due to grade checks forcing some athletes to be ineligible. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Kingman Academy High School football team won’t host Lee Williams Friday night due to grade checks forcing some athletes to be ineligible. (Daily Miner file photo)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: September 11, 2019 3:07 p.m.

KINGMAN – The football players who take the field each Friday night may focus a majority of their time on the sport they love, but that is not the No. 1 priority.

Academics reign supreme and the Kingman Academy High School football team learned that fact as it won’t host Lee Williams Friday night at Southside Park due to ineligibility issues.

“It is hard for everyone to deal with,” said Tigers head coach John Morgando. “Grades are the most important thing – they’re student-athletes first. We just didn’t have enough kids to really field a team this week because of the grade checks. It’s disappointing as a coach, disappointing for the kids who were eligible and in a way it’s disappointing for the kids who didn’t make the grades. They’re letting people down.”

Academy has a team of about 27 to 30 and lost 11 to grade checks. However, the eligibility requirements are a bit stricter than many school districts.

“It’s not an average – it’s all Cs,” Morgando said. “It’s a little more difficult, but we pride ourselves on our academics. So that’s what we want the kids to focus on.”

And while the Tigers don’t have nearly enough numbers to suit up for a game, they’re still continuing to practice and prepare for a Friday, Sept. 20 meeting at Coronado.

“We’ve been going out to practice, but you worry about a situation like that with the kids kind of losing hope,” Morgando said. “But almost everybody that’s eligible to show up has showed up. The kids that are ineligible due to grades are taking care of that. So we’ve been trying to keep getting some stuff in.”

Meanwhile, Lee Williams head coach Patrick O’Boyle called it an external factor that the team can’t control.

The Vols will continue practicing like any other week and it gives them extra time to prepare for its 4A Grand Canyon Region opener Friday, Sept. 20 at Bradshaw Mountain.

There is still no word on whether the game will go down as a forfeit as Lee Williams Athletic Director Shane Murray is still waiting on word from the AIA.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Prep Roundup: Tigers score first, but can’t hold off Utah’s Canyon View
Prep Football: Tigers off and running in Morgando’s second year at the helm
AD: Forfeit 'irrelevant'
KUSD raises eligibility bar for athletics and activities
Prep Football: Tigers hungry for season-opening test at St. Johns

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News