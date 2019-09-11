‘Suspicious call’ leads to felony arrests

KINGMAN – A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office K9, Bruno, played a significant role in the arrest of two Kingman residents now in jail for tampering with evidence.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Marty Brandon Tisdale, 39 of Kingman, and Jacquelyn Nicole Willging, 28 of Kingman, on Sunday, Sept. 8.

At about 6:40 a.m. deputies responded to the area of Thompson Way and El Tovar Avenue in reference to a suspicious call. The reporting party advised they observed two naked subjects and a vehicle near the wash. Deputies responded and observed a blue SUV parked on a dirt road and saw a male subject, later identified as Tisdale, in the driver’s seat and a female subject, later identified as Willging.

The deputy observed the subjects switch seats as the deputy approached. The deputy made contact and asked for identification, which both subjects advised they did not have. The male subject reportedly gave the deputy a false name and a records check revealed the discrepancy.

As the deputy moved to the passenger side of the vehicle to detain Tisdale, the deputy observed Tisdale grab an item from the floorboard and place it between the front seats. The deputy drew his weapon and ordered Tisdale to show his hands, which he refused to do.

Eventually, Tisdale showed deputies his empty hands, and the deputy observed a capped syringe between the seats where Tisdale’s hand had been. The deputy ordered both subjects from the vehicle and searched them for weapons. The deputy continued to request Tisdale’s identity, and observed Tisdale was sweating profusely.

The deputy warned Tisdale that if he ran or attempted to fight, he would utilize his K9 partner, Bruno. The deputy advised Tisdale he was under arrest for false information, at which time Tisdale ran toward the SUV, jumping in through the passenger side. The deputy approached the passenger side and drew his weapon, ordering Tisdale from the vehicle, however Tisdale refused and began reaching under the driver’s seat.

Several verbal commands were given for Tisdale to show his hands, but he refused and continued reaching under the seat. Tisdale began reaching his other hand toward the vehicle ignition, and at that time, the deputy pressed his door release for K9 Bruno. K9 Bruno was given commands to apprehend the suspect, at which time he entered the SUV from the passenger side and attempted to apprehend Tisdale. Tisdale then advised he would comply and K9 Bruno was ordered back to his handler.

K9 Bruno was secured on a leash and the deputy ordered Tisdale to get on the ground and place his hands behind his back. As the deputy approached Tisdale to detain him, law enforcement reports Tisdale rolled toward the deputy in an aggressive manner. K9 Bruno, who is trained in handler protection, read the move as a threat and apprehended Tisdale in protection of his handler.

After a brief struggle, Tisdale became compliant and K9 Bruno was ordered to return to his handler. Tisdale was detained and medical responded to evaluate his injuries. After the struggle was contained, the deputy observed the capped syringe he had previously seen was missing, and Willging admitted to concealing the syringe in a body cavity. The syringe was recovered and both subjects were transported to the Mohave County Adult Detention Facility.

Marty Brandon Tisdale was arrested for tampering with evidence and resisting arrest, both felonies, and five active arrest warrants. Jacquelyn Nicole Willging was arrested for felony tampering with evidence.

Information provided by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office