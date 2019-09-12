OFFERS
City seeks Andy Devine Parade entries

The Andy Devine Days and the accompanying parade is a little over two weeks away. The City is looking for more parade entries. The registration deadline has been extended to Friday, Sept. 27. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: September 12, 2019 7:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – Andy Devine Days and the accompanying parade are almost here.

Kingman Parks and Recreation is looking for parade entries for the 49th annual Andy Devine Day’s Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.

There is no cost to participate in the parade. It start on First Street and Beale Street parading north on Fifth Street, then west on Oak Street.

“The City is looking for any businesses, youth organizations, and equestrians, marching and walking units, antique and restored modified and original vehicles, dignitaries and anyone interested in being a participant,” said Yvonne Cossio, Parks and Recreation superintendent.

Awards will be presented for best marching/performing unit, best vehicle in the designated category, equestrians in various categories and the best float.

Floats are encouraged to decorate for the 2019 theme: “100 Years of Rodeo History.”

The registration deadline has been extended to noon Friday, Sept. 27. The registration form can be obtained at www.andydevinedaysfestival.com/parade. Call 928-757-7919 for more information.

Information provided by City of Kingman

